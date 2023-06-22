Search to find Titanic submarine now in critical stage as oxygen runs out

Authorities from the US and Canada are working against the clock to find the missing submarine after it disappeared during an expedition in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The missing vessel is now in a critical stage as the search entered day five; experts assert that the ill-fated watercraft’s oxygen supplies ran out.

According to international media, operations are being overseen by ocean specialists and engineering consultants, and every effort is being made to move all necessary machinery.

It has been reported that Canadian jets and enormous ships are looking for the ship and have heard banging noises, though the origin of the sound is still unknown.

Suleman Dawood, a 19-year-old son of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, a British billionaire explorer, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver, are among those on board the submarine.

On Sunday morning, the watercraft left its mother ship to travel to the famous Titanic shipwreck, but it lost contact after an hour.