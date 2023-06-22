Imran secures bail in lawyer murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted ad-interim protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 3 in senior advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case. The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for the protective bail. The PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench during the proceedings. The counsel for Imran advanced arguments in favour of bail and requested for grant of protective bail to enable his client to appear in the relevant court. However, Additional Advocate General Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihung opposed the bail plea and requested the bench for its dismissal. Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted protective bail to Imran Khan till July 3. Senior advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed at airport road in Quetta on June 6. Imran Khan and others had been nominated as accused in the case.

Toshakhana case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cross-arguments from lawyers in a petitions challenging indictment of PTI chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by deposed prime minister Imran Khan against the proceeding of trial court in the said matter. At the outset of the hearing, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that the law of limitations couldn’t be applied in criminal cases. He said that any citizen could file a complaint within 120 days. He said that the petitioner had been holding the office of prime minister and he was accused of hiding assets. The lawyer said that the courts decisions mentioned by the petitioner’s counsel were of different nature.

He said that the case was filed through the District Election Commissioner and he was representing ECP here and in trial court. The case was lodged on the basis of a decision of ECP, he said. He also rejected the objection of Imran Khan’s lawyer that the case was filed against the procedure.

He prayed the court to dismiss the petition of Imran Khan and concluded his arguments. After this, the court sought cross-arguments from the counsel of PTI’s chief and adjourned the case till Friday.