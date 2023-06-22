PPP suspends Aitzaz, Khosa membership

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday abruptly suspended the basic membership of its senior leaders Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa reportedly for violating the party’s discipline. Talking to a private TV channel, PPP Central Punjab chapter President Rana Farooq Saeed confirmed that the basic membership of the duo has been suspended. It was suggested to the party leadership to suspend the basic membership of Khosa and Ahsan. “Final decision about expelling the leaders from the party is expected during the party’s upcoming CEC meeting.” It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan and Khosa are also the members of PPP’s CEC. Earlier in the day, the PPP inaugurated a “Wall of Shame” at the party’s Central Punjab Secretariat and hanged the photos of those who betrayed the party after enjoying coveted positions and privileges. Khosa’s picture was among those hung on the wall. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had Monday visited the house of PPP leader Latif Khosa and strongly condemned the gun attack on his house.

Later, taking to his Twitter handle, Khosa thanked the deposed prime minister – who was removed from office in April last year – vowed to work with his legal team. His tweet earned him the wreath of PPP’s leadership.