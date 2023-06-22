CJCSC calls on his Chinese counterpart

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Wednesday reviewed mutual defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), CJCSC is on a four-day visit to China starting from June 18 to June 22. He is leading a Pakistani delegation reviewing defence and security negotiations between the two countries. The CJCSC also called on his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenli. “Pakistan highly regards her friendship with China,” the ISPR quoted him as saying. Both leaders were determined to foster deep defence and strategic ties, the military’s media wing stated.