Bilawal vows to make Pakistan a modern, democratic state

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday vowed to build modern and democratic nation.

Addressing an event, Bhutto-Zardari said, “The failure is not an option. There is a dire need to reject those who want to lead you astray”.

At the outset of his speech, Bhutto-Zardari said, “Participating in today’s event is quite an honour for me. We have always accepted the politics of reconciliation and rejected the politics of hatred. Fighting shouldn’t be the focus of our politics.” “We want to build a nation that belongs to everyone. Your future is in your hands. Brotherhood must triumph over divide, and politeness must overpower our savagery,” he stressed. Bilawal acknowledged the nation was facing economic hardships, but he vowed to provide the youth of the nation with access to the employment market. “You must choose the principles that will guide your life. Unity is necessary for stability,” he continued. “The politics of this country are belonged to the youth,” he said, highlighting the significance of the younger demographic in society. “It is time for us to control our own fate,” Bhutto-Zardari added. Earlier, he said the true way to pay tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is to follow her ideology. Bhutto’s mission in Pakistan was to uphold the supremacy of law and democracy in the country’s institutions, he said.