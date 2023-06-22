Sharjeel pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 70th birthday

Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, paid tribute to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on the occasion of her 70th birthday. He expressed congratulations to the entire nation on this significant day and said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an exemplary leader of global stature and a source of pride for the Islamic world.

In his special message on the occasion of the birthday of the late Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the remarkable work carried out to empower women during Bibi’s tenure remains unparalleled to this day, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto never exhibited fear and always persevered. He stated that Shaheed Bibi endured the hardships of imprisonment in the pursuit of democracy and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution. Despite the grave risks to her life, she courageously returned to Pakistan. When the Central Executive Committee of the party requested her to depart, Bibi responded by saying, “Do you want to distance me from my peoples?”

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that despite the assassination attack, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto never exhibited fear. She fearlessly fought for democracy while residing in this country. Shaheed Bibi made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, its people, and Pakistan. He further stated that the greatest gift from the people on the birthday of Shaheed Bibi is the sweeping victory of the People’s Party in the local government elections, the next gift from the people, by the grace of Allah, will be the ascent of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumes this role, he will strive to bring relief to every segment of society.