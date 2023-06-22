BB’s enduring legacy key to end present darkness: Asifa

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, a seminar organized by the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation was held in Islamabad.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, along with Federal Ministers Sherry Rehman and Shazia Atta Marri, and several assembly members affiliated with the People’s Party, participated in the seminar. The event also witnessed the presence of a significant number of People’s Party leaders. During the ceremony, Asifa Bhutto paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and acknowledged her leadership during challenging times, emphasizing that she led Pakistan in dark hours. She said that the legacy of martyr Ms. Benazir Bhutto can guide us to get out of the darkness today.