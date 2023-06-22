CTD Punjab arrests 4 alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 4 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 27 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 27 suspected persons were interrogated and 4 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists 4 members of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan, Abdul Ghafoor, Zubair, Zahid Ali and Naimat Ullah are included, he said.

The spokesman said that explosives 1799 grams, one IED bomb, 6 detonators, safety fuse wire 6 feet, 4 prohibited books of banned organization, 4 stickers, one mobile phone and 4830 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 4 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Sergodha, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. The spokesman added that 166 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 8218 persons were checked, 22 suspects were arrested, 21 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab.