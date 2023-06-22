417 Sikh yatrees arrive in city

About 417 Sikh pilgrims from neighboring country India on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan through Wahga Border to celebrate the 184th birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first Sikh ruler of Punjab. The officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) leaders received warmly the Sikh yatrees. Speaking on the occasion, the group leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Painder Singh Pahlwan stated that Pakistan’s land is highly sacred for Sikhs. The PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh mentioned that before participating in the ceremony commemorating Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s birth anniversary in Lahore, the Indian pilgrims would visit other holy sites, including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib.ETPB Additional Secretary shrines Rana Shahid Saleem said that the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities and complete security.Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on November 13, 1780, in Gujranwala, and he passed away in 1839. He ruled Punjab for forty years. His samadhi (mausoleum) is located in Dera Sahib, Lahore. After some time, the Indian Sikh pilgrims went to Gurdwara Janmasthan Nankana Sahib by special buses. The anniversary ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be held on Thursday, June 29 (Eid-ul-Adha) at Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib, Lahore.