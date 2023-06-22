‘Citizens to offer high-quality civic services with collective effort’

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Wednesday said that collective efforts would be made to provide quality civic services to the people, cooperation with Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in the Eid-ul-Azha operation, while staff protective equipment and bags would be provided to the people to safely dispose off their furniture and animal remains. This he stated while addressing a meeting of the chairmen and WSSP management in the City Council Hall to discuss the issues related to Eid-ul-Adha operation, water purification and civic services.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr. Hasan Nasir, WSSP General Manager Operation Tarab Shah and Zonal Managers also attended the meeting. Haji Zubair Ali said that the cleanliness situation on the main roads of the city was satisfactory, but many areas. I have the problem of sanitation and iron pipes which have to be addressed, the problem of ownership of 35 tubewells will be solved, the issue of arrears of water bills will be taken up with the provincial government so that it can be solved on a permanent basis, he said. He also appealed to the chairmen to play their role in keeping the city clean by cooperating with the staff in the Eid operation, so that the WSSP officials could dispose of it in time. He said that recruitment has started on the quota of retired and deceased employees, which will further improve the services, and recruitment on the quota of retired and deceased employees from 1992 to 2008. Addressing the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir said that a comprehensive plan had been drawn up for the timely removal of garbage and animal remains on Eid-ul-Azha. Links with them will be increased so that Eid and normal operations can be run smoothly, he said and added that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project, Upper Water Tanks (OHRs) and tube wells were being restored to provide clean water to the people. Three hundred kilometers long pipeline has been replaced for the gradual replacement of the damaged pipeline, he said.

He said that 61 percent of the funds received by WSSP came from the salaries of the employees who came on deputation from TMA, 26 percent. Electricity bills of tube wells, 6 percent is being spent on vehicle repairs, 2 percent is being spent on management salaries, he added. Earlier, the Chairmen gave suggestions for improvement in Eid and regular operations and informed about problems related to sanitation and water.