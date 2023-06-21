TME organises Students High Achievers Ceremony 2023

ISLAMABAD: In an awe-inspiring of an exquisite ceremony, The Millennium Education Group (TME), led by the legendary Chief Executive, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI orchestrated a truly grandiose event – the High Achievers’ & Graduation Ceremony 2023 of Future World Colleges, Bahria Town Rawalpindi Campus, H-11/4 Islamabad Campus, Roots Millennium Colleges Khyber, and Hill View Mirpur Campuses in Islamabad last day says a press release. The gathering marked a joyous tribute to the remarkable accomplishments of the High Achievers and the entire graduating Class of 2023 representing Future World & Millennium Colleges. The pride and joy of hundreds of parents, and the exuberant faculty, their collective presence enhanced the ceremony with a surreal radiance, an aura of elegance, and an overwhelming sense of accomplishment.

This resplendent High Achievers’ & Graduation Ceremony was graced by esteemed guests of utmost distinction. These revered guests included the honourable Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the eminent Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, a national hero and renowned nuclear physicist, adorned the event with his illustrious presence.

Furthermore, the guests of honour representing The Millennium Education Group were the legendary Founder & Chief Executive of TME, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI), accompanied by Executive Director Mrs. Anna Faisal. The distinguished gathering was also graced by the presence of Ms. Sabina Zakir, the Director of Communications & Outreach, Ms. Erum Atif, the Director of Teaching & Learning, and Mr. Abid Hussain, the praise-worthy Chief Operating Officer of The Millennium Education Group.

Commencing the Ceremony, a grand formal procession unfolded, symbolizing the collective brilliance of learners from both the Future World & Millennium Colleges. Led by a cohort of seasoned teachers and faculty members, this procession exuded an air of scholarly eminence and camaraderie.

During the latter half of the event, the spotlight gracefully shifted towards the A-Level campuses of Future World & Millennium Colleges. It was a momentous occasion, artfully orchestrated by their dedicated Guidance Counselors, Academic Coordinators, Principals, and Headmistresses. As the ceremony unfolded, an overwhelming sense of gratitude and joy permeated the ambience, captivating both the learners and the supportive parental community of The Millennium Education. Testimonials poured in from graduands who were eager to share their success stories. They alongside their proud parents expressed heartfelt appreciation for The Millennium Education & its CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq’s (TI) unwavering devotion to providing transformative experiences to the youth.

In his impeccable address, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI) extended his heartfelt felicitations to the graduating learners, their families, and the esteemed faculty. He bestowed upon them his utmost admiration for their remarkable contributions, which illuminated the very essence of the school. With unwavering commitment and dedication, these exceptional learners brought immense honor to their alma mater, exemplifying excellence in every facet of their academic journey. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq specifically applauded their outstanding achievements in the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Examinations, where their resolute efforts garnered astounding distinctions in eight subjects, further highlighting their exceptional results.

The celebrated Chief Guest, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, captivated the audience while conveying his profound delight at witnessing the exemplary High Achievers’ & Graduation Ceremony of the Future World & Millennium Colleges for 2023. He termed it as a momentous occasion in the lives of each and every learner in attendance. He praised the young graduates for successfully reaching the pinnacle of their high school journey and lauded them for bringing honor to their glorified educational institution.

Following Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s inspiring words, the distinguished Chief Guest, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, took the stage and shared his own enthralling journey, leaving an indelible mark upon the hearts of the young learners. With eloquence and vivid detail, he recounted his remarkable path to success in the captivating realm of nuclear physics, leaving an enduring impression of inspiration in the minds of the spectators.

The ceremony culminated with a symphony of recognition and celebration. Awards and titles were conferred upon the CAIE Distinction-Holders, Academic High Achievers, and the entire student community of the cherished Class of 2023. This token of acknowledgement served as a poignant tribute, encapsulating their remarkable achievements, and honoring their unwavering dedication to The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan.