Marc Anthony welcomes baby with fourth wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, and his new wife Nadia Ferreira have had a child.

On Father’s Day, the musician, who already has six children, disclosed that his wife had given birth to their first child together.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” he wrote beside a black-and-white image of his child in his arms, adding, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Lopez was married to Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and has two children with him, Emme and Max.

Talking about Anthony’s new baby, a source told Us Weekly that he “never imagined he’d become a father again.”

“Marc and Nadia had met years before they started dating, but when they reconnected, sparks flew and they knew they wanted to be together,” the insider shared.

“It’s only been a few days, but Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

The insider went on to share that the lovebirds “started trying for a baby” after they got engaged in May 2022, adding, “Marc and Nadia are doing amazing and they’re happier than ever.”