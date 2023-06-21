SCO all set to revolutionize digital landscape of Mirpur Tehsil of AJ&K

Special Communications Organization (SCO) a leading telecom organization in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is committed to ushering Azad Jammu & Kashmir into a new era of innovation by driving digitization efforts across the region. With a focus on digitalization, SCO is actively working in over 35 tehsils in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, spearheading the transformation.

Mirpur stands fortunate as the first tehsil to experience the benefits of digitization through high-speed optical fiber internet. Currently, the fiber cable work has been completed 100% in all the districts of Mirpur. This initiative is set to revolutionize education, foster online businesses and open up opportunities for online jobs, bringing the region on par with global standards. In the initial phase, 40% of all villages in Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be provided with reliable digital infrastructure. This development holds immense significance for the local population, and it marks a pioneering endeavor in Pakistan as a whole. As approximately 60% of Pakistan’s population, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, is below 25 years old, this mega project by SCO holds tremendous potential to empower the youth and offer them valuable opportunities.