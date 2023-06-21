Greek Tragedy

With very few worthy opportunities available at home, thousands of Pakistanis venture out into the world each year, embarking on treacherous journeys without legal documentation, in the hopes of finding a better life elsewhere. The Greek boat tragedy proved just that. With over 300 Pakistanis feared dead when a rusty, overpacked trawler sank into the Peloponnesian seas, our policymakers are finally turning their attention to human trafficking. Nine people were picked up by authorities in Azad Kashmir, home to the majority of victims and another from Karachi airport who was allegedly trying to leave the country. They now face the possibility of trial for manslaughter

Indeed, the shipwreck has reignited debate in Pakistan about the government’s ability to crack down on human smugglers, who often extort massive amounts of money from vulnerable hopefuls, often making empty promises that they have no intention of keeping. With the economy in tatters and inflation at its highest in decades, as many as 800,000 Pakistanis officially left the country last year to find work abroad, the biggest outflow in the past five years. Another shocking statistic reveals that more than 20,000 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean since 2014. If the Greek boat tragedy proved anything, it is that these were entirely preventable deaths and is a stark reminder to the state that it has altogether failed to provide its people what they need to lay their roots at home.

Law enforcement in Pakistan seems altogether indifferent to human trafficking-with a disorganised and incompetent police force such as ours, traffickers are able and operate with impunity, never attracting attention from the law. Smugglers have even been known to lure people through seemingly transparent channels like Facebook, demanding hefty sums for the trip abroad. Corrupt officials willing to look the other way in exchange for bribes is another key issue often overlooked in the human trafficking discourse. With no concrete mechanisms for monitoring passports and travel in large swathes of Pakistan, smugglers are able to move freely, comfortable in the knowledge that they will likely never get caught. *