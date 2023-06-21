Ali Wazir Rearrested

Mere months after his release, member of National Assembly PTM’s Ali Wazir was arrested again in North Waziristan. While there is no certain way to verify the allegations against him at this point, it wouldn’t be unfair to assume that they should have been investigated thoroughly. His arrest has attracted a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the board, all except the ruling coalition who remained conspicuously silent at the National Assembly where his arrest was discussed.

It was hoped that Wazir’s release would signal a new era for Pakistan, free from the shackles of state repression-many even went as far as to characterise the event as a seismic shift. Needless to say, they spoke too soon. Anti-terror laws have long been used to stifle legitimate dissent, targeting critical voices who openly resist the state’s dominant narrative. Indeed, it silences its opponents-contrary to popular belief, authoritarianism is a desperate attempt at reasserting authority at a time when the public has altogether lost faith in the state’s ability to do so.

Ali Wazir’s non-violent, anti-war PTM is intimately tied with the government’s notorious War on Terror, seeking to compensate those that lost their lives and continue to suffer at the hands of a brutal regime that has been known to neglect its citizens in favour of colluding with terrorists. If anything, we could all stand to learn a little something from PTM, especially in regard to building a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy that makes the protection of human life its first priority.

Since the Taliban’s meteoric ascent to power just two years ago, there has been a whopping 55 per cent increase in terrorist activity in Pakistan, made worse by our government’s attempt to win over the attention of the Taliban. But the state continues to deny the consequences of its actions, specifically in Waziristan, Wazir’s stronghold, which has slowly morphed into a breeding ground for terrorists, resulting in thousands of easily preventable deaths. His rearrest is simply a testament to his popularity and ability to resonate with the public at a time when people feel alienated from political discourse. *