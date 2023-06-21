Bangladesh A defeat Pakistan A by six runs

LAHORE: Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Bangladesh A will take on India A in the final of the tournament scheduled tomorrow at the same venue. Wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to nine overs per side. Batting first, Bangladesh A managed to score 59 for seven in nine overs. Nahida Akter top-scored for her side with a 16-ball 21, which included three fours and one six. For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with three for 10 runs from two overs. Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs. In turn, chasing a 60-run target, Pakistan fell short of Bangladesh’s total by six runs as they scrambled to 53 for four. Opening batter Eyman Fatima top-scored for her side with 18 off 15 deliveries, smashing two fours and a six. Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs

Bangladesh A 59-7, nine overs (Nahida Akter 21; Fatima Sana 3-10, Anoosha Nasir 2-6) vs Pakistan A 53-4, nine overs (Eyman Fatima 18; Rabeya Khan 2-13)

Player of the match – Nahida Akter.