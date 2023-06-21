Mihaila late show for Romania stuns Swiss in thrilling draw

LUCERNE: Romania forward Valentin Mihaila struck a late double in three minutes to earn his side a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Monday as the visitors snatched a point having been second best for most of the game. Two goals from red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni looked to have won the day for the Swiss, who should have been out of sight by halftime having created loads of chances, but Mihaila’s unlikely brace will provide more frustration for home coach Murat Yakin. He had been critical of his side after their lacklustre 2-1 victory in Andorra on Friday, but must have thought they would make it four wins from four in the qualifiers as they led Romania going into the final minute of the 90. Switzerland still top the group with 10 points as they bid for a place at next year’s finals in Germany, while Romania are second with eight points, also from four matches. The hosts were left to wonder how they failed to win, having been put in the driving seat by Amdouni’s double and after creating numerous other opportunities through the guile of playmakers Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas.