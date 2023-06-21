Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men’s top 10

PARIS: Frances Tiafoe, the rising tennis star, has etched his name in history as only the third Black American player to break into the prestigious men’s top 10 rankings. This remarkable accomplishment came on the heels of Tiafoe’s triumphant win in Stuttgart, securing his third career title. Joining the likes of legendary players Arthur Ashe and James Blake, the 25-year-old has matched their achievements and emerged as a symbol of excellence in the sport. Following his thrilling 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, Tiafoe expressed his overwhelming emotions and shared his disbelief at reaching the 10th spot in the world rankings. Speaking to reporters, he acknowledged the significance of this milestone and the incredible journey that led him here. “I’m a guy who shouldn’t even really be here doing half the things he’s doing,” Tiafoe humbly admitted. “And now when you say his name, you can say he’s top 10 in the world. So, [that is] something that no one can take from you, and I’m going to remember that forever. Hopefully, I can ride that for a long time.” Tiafoe has long been hailed as the future of men’s tennis in the United States, and he is now starting to fulfil those lofty expectations. However, his path to the upper echelons of elite tennis has been far from easy. Born to parents who met in the United States after leaving Sierra Leone, Tiafoe and his twin brother, Franklin, faced challenging circumstances growing up. Frances Tiafoe’s remarkable journey and historic achievement serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, showcasing the power of resilience, dedication, and unwavering belief in one’s abilities. As he continues to make strides in the world of tennis, Tiafoe embodies the promising future of American tennis and serves as a beacon of hope for generations to come.