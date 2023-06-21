Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan

Two soldiers were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the military’s media wing. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullahm, a resident of Karak district, were martyred in the blast. Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there, the statement said. It added that the “armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”