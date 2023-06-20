Zara Noor Abbas’s soul-stirring interaction with her father warms hearts

Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is one of the most acknowledged actresses in Pakistan who has earned a distinctive position in the entertainment industry in a very brief span of time through her exceptional acting abilities and striking looks.

However, the multi-talented Pakistani diva also possesses remarkable singing skills which have amassed a devoted fan base of Zara Noor Abbas, who eagerly wait for updates from the renowned Pakistani actress featuring her singing sessions.

The doll-like celebrity has lately posted a heart-warming video of herself and her father on her Instagram handle which features the popular Pakistani star having a lot of fun with her best man at some village, which we are speculating Zara Noor has visited to cater the requirements of her latest showbiz project? Stating the aforementioned observation because the media personality has been spotted in her latest video all geared up in a ‘village girl’ attire. During the span of the relevant video, Zara Noor has been spotted sporting child-like expressions while indulging in a stirring interaction with her father as she sings a sweet melody which is a popular Bollywood song known as “Naam Gum Jayga.”

The abovementioned song has originally been presented by Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar.

Here is the caption of Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui’s latest snippets: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who I am the carbon copy of. The best Father in the world. My Baba. Who has now become my baby and has so many cute demands that I need to cater to.” She further mentioned: “It’s true that they say as parents get old, they start behaving like kids. And it’s important to understand them and understand that all they want is love and time and attention.

And out of all the phases of life, the one where I spend time with my babies is the one I love the most. Wishing a happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. Thank you for fulfilling your role as the ‘Man of the house.”