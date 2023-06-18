Sunny Leone reportedly joins Big Boss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Big Boss 2 OTT’ is set to be released soon, and according to latest information, Indian actress Sunny Leone is also joining the show. As reported by Indian media after confirmation, Sunny Leone has become a part of the show, but it has not been confirmed yet whether she will be joining as a host or as a contestant. Regarding her participation in ‘Big Boss 2 OTT,’ the actress mentioned in an interview with the media that her presence in the show feels like coming back home, and she further stated that she has observed the show closely and is ready to take it to the next level. It is clear that the first season of ‘Big Boss OTT’ was hosted by Karan Johar, and Salman Khan will host the second season.