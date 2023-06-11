FINCA bank Pakistan, Apna bank suspend merger talks

FINCA Microfinance Bank, Ltd. and Apna Microfinance Bank, Ltd. announced today that they are suspending merger talks after completing a comprehensive due diligence process.

The following is a statement from Mr. Jahanzeb Khan, President and CEO of FINCA Bank Pakistan:

“The due diligence process demonstrated that a merger between FINCA Microfinance Bank and Apna Microfinance Bank will not be beneficial for our customers. We will continue to explore other options to expand our market share and further increase our impact on financial inclusion in Pakistan. We wish Apna Bank the best in its future operations.”

The following is a statement from Mr. Mian M. A. Shahid, Chairman of Apna Microfinance Bank, Ltd. “FINCA and Apna have mutually decided not to move forward with a merger. We are committed to exploring other opportunities to enhance our position in the microfinance sector. We sincerely appreciate the engagement of FINCA Microfinance Bank throughout this process.”