When Rape Becomes Norm

That as many as eight cases of rape were registered in different parts of Lahore within a short period of 48 hours should have rung alarm bells in all corners. The victims range from a teenage girl to a staff nurse and their concern regarding coercion for thr withdrawal of complaints speaks volumes about how dire the safety situation has become.

While seeing so many survivors push past societal stigmas to raise their voices against gross injustice may appear heartening, the fact that they should never have been forced to go through such an excruciating ordeal in the first place cannot, and should not be ignored.

According to a heart-wrenching statement by the then Home Minister Atta Tarar last year, four to five women were being raped across Punjab every day. Enticing employment offers had fast become modes de operandi for those who chose to milk the predicaments of working women to satiate their own lust.

However, beeping tickers and back page stories were not enough to rattle an oblivious state then and won’t be able to do anything worthwhile today. For years, we have been comfortable with placing the blame on societal perceptions and how people are not ready to have discomforting conversations.

Considering the surging determination of victims and their families to see the wronged pay for their crimes, the authorities would have to rise to the occasion and chip in their share. Toothless legislation has remained the hallmark of our feel-good vendetta for far too long.

Only by streamlining the prosecution process so that thoroughly-furnished investigation reports leave no gaping cracks for the culprits to sneak through, Pakistan can assure its women that they too are equal and honourable citizens living under the crescent-adorned flag. They would not listen to the patriarchal advice to “not get raped” because a t the end of the day, avoiding sexual violence in a country that objectifies its women at every turn is not a walk in the park. *