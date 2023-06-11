28 KILLED AS HEAVY RAINS BATTER KP, PUNJAB: Death and Devastation

At least 28 people were killed and over 100 injured after heavy rains and thunderstorms hit several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday, a private TV channel reported.

As per the provincial disaster management authority, 25 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP’s Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat while 145 were injured. It added that at least 69 houses were partially damaged by the rain. As per PDMA’s breakdown, 15 people died and 100 were injured in Bannu. It also added that 68 houses were partially damaged in the area.

At least five people were killed and 42 others were wounded in the Lakki Marwat district.

In Karak, four people died and one person was injured. In, Dera Ismail Khan a child died, two people were injured and one house was partially damaged. KP Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad said in an official statement that roofs and walls had collapsed in most of the rain-related accidents reported from the affected areas.

Rescue operations were under way in the affected districts, the statement added. A statement issued by the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement spokesperson said the department’s secretary had issued directives to expedite the rescue work. “The affected people will be provided relief in line with government policies,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, KP interim Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel said in a statement the provincial government was in touch with district administrators in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak. Hospitals in the affected areas had been put on high alert while Rescue 1122 and the PDMA were conducting rescue operations, he said. The statement added that an assessment of rain losses was also being carried out. Similarly, heavy rains along with strong winds battered several parts of Punjab including Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts. In Chan village of the Khushab district of the province, three girls died after a wall of their house collapsed due to torrential rains.

At least 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Gujranwala district. Heavy rains and strong winds also disrupted electricity supply in many areas. The powerful winds uprooted numerous trees, adding to the chaos and destruction. Approximately 100 electricity feeders of GAPCO tripped due to the ongoing rain and gusty winds, leaving vast portions of the region in darkness. Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Malkwal, Kharian, Dinga Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukhiki, Jalalpur Jattan, Sialkot, and Wazirabad are among the areas severely affected by the tripped feeders.

In Gujranwala, torrential rain led to the injury of seven people in various accidents across the city. On Aymanabad road, the wind caused the shed of a steel factory to collapse onto workers, resulting in three injuries. Moreover, incidents of roof collapses in Dhale and Gondanwala, including a scrap warehouse in Dhale, caused injuries to seven individuals. Three more people sustained injuries when the roof of their house gave way, and four were injured in a similar incident in Gondanwala village. The local authorities, rescue services, and disaster management teams are working tirelessly to assist those affected by the catastrophic weather events. Efforts are underway to provide medical aid, restore electricity, and address the immediate needs of the affected population.