Tareen’s newly launched party ‘dead on arrival’

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has dismissed former party colleague Jahangir Khan Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) as a futile endeavour, claiming it to be “dead on arrival”, a private TV channel reported.

Qureshi made these remarks during a media interaction on Saturday, where he drew an analogy between the newly launched IPP and a critically injured patient in an emergency ward.

In an attempt to illustrate his point, the PTI vice chairman gestured towards nearby Services Hospital and stated, “When accident victims are rushed to the emergency room, doctors evaluate their condition and, if they are beyond recovery, pronounce them dead. Similarly, I can only say that this new party is dead on arrival.” He said it remains to be seen whether the IPP will be able to make any inroads into the political landscape of Pakistan. “I believe the IPP has no chance of success and it will soon fade away,” he maintained.

In a critical evaluation of the recently announced federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Qureshi expressed his disappointment, claiming that the budget fails to provide substantial relief to the common citizens. While acknowledging the government’s decision to raise the salaries of government servants by 30% and 35%, he raised concerns about the financing of this increase and its potential impact on provincial budgets. “The government has announced increasing the federal Public Sector Development Programme by 106% but I ask Dar sahib from where will you arrange this amount? Will the federal government cut Punjab’s budget for development? I believe it is a joke with the nation,” he added. Qureshi termed Dar as an “economic hitman” who has pushed the country towards ‘sovereign default’. When asked about the possibility of upcoming elections, Qureshi responded by pointing out certain indicators that suggest elections may be held in the current year.