Pakistan has a democratic, progressive future: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that despite many economic and political challenges faced by Pakistan, ranging from climate change to Russian-Ukraine conflicts and domestic issues, he was confident that the people of the country would come together to overcome these ordeals and build a better future.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera English TV channel during his recent visit to Iraq, the foreign minister said that the floods last year that devastated large parts of Pakistan was not only significant for Pakistan but for the entire world.

It had affected 33 million people, besides causing huge financial losses which had far reaching effects upon Pakistan’s economy. About PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations, he said that he was responsible for his downfall and the history would prove it. The foreign minister said that the country had faced dictatorships in the past and Imran Khan always supported the dictatorships. It was documented and established fact that he was brought to power through rigged elections. He said the announcement by the military top brass that the army would not involve in politics and would remain apolitical, had definitely upset the PTI’s supporters. The citizens were offended on the incidents of May 9 when the PTI supporters attacked GHQ and Corps commander house, he added. He said the elements involved in those incidents would face the legal consequences. To a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said “We don’t believe the change could come by overnight”, adding the only way was through the change brought about by the democratic forces in the society. He said change should take place through civilian and political process involving the parliament, adding Imran Khan had paid less attention to parliament. “The fate of the country can’t be decided on streets but by the parliament,” he stressed while underling the need for the civilian and political leadership to strengthen the democratic role, squeezing space for others. He said the PPP was the party that always challenged dictatorship including the last one of late Musharraf and regretted that not an attack had ever been mounted by any political party in Pakistan as done by the PTI on May 9. The foreign minister said that he did not regret returning to Pakistan to realize the vision of his mother. “Pakistan is transitioning towards democracy. We are at the fork towards road to democracy,” he added.