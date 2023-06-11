Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore in a case related to the attack and arson at Askari Plaza in Lahore on May 9. Meanwhile, the court has extended the former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail until June 27, a private TV channel reported. The hearing of the case against Yasmin was presided over by ATA judge Amber Gul Khan. The investigating officer stated that Yasmin is involved in the Askari Tower attack case and her physical remand is required for further investigation. The court accepted the police’s request and handed over the PTI leader to the police on a two-day physical remand. Dr Yasmin was in judicial remand in other cases. Meanwhile, Lahore’s ATC granted interim bail until June 27 to Shah Mahmood Qureshi in three cases related to the vandalism at Jinnah House and Gulberg Plaza. The court also ordered Qureshi to submit Rs100,000 as surety bond for each of the three cases. The cases against the former foreign minister are registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.