Hearing in Suleman Shehbaz’s acquittal plea in money laundering case put off

The Special Central Court of Lahore has summoned the lawyers for arguments on the acquittal pleas of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz and other co-suspects in a money laundering case. Judge Bakht Fakhar of the Special Central Court heard the case. Suleman Shehbaz and other co-suspects appeared in the court. The court adjourned the hearing due to the non-availability of the public prosecutor and the lawyers of three co-suspects. To a query, the court was informed that the prosecutor did not appear due to poor health. The court pointed out that the complete record of the case is not there. On being asked, the investigating officer told the court that the case was investigated by the joint investigation team and the central investigating officer is currently posted in Karachi. The court adjourned further proceedings on the money laundering case till June 24.