CTD Punjab arrests nine alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 9 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 46 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 47 suspected persons were interrogated and 9 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists are 6 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Atiq Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Siddique Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Zahid Khan, 2 members of al-Qaeda, Muhammad Raheeq and Kashif Usmani, and one member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Maqsood Ahmed are included, he said.

The spokesman said that 1328 grams of explosives, 10 detonators, 17 feet of protective fuse wire, 6 prohibited books, 11 prohibited magazines, 56 pamphlets of the banned organization, 100 stickers, 5 receipt boxes and 41170 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.The police have registered 9 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman added that 284 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 13949 persons were checked, 56 suspects were arrested, 32 FIRs were registered and 17 recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.