Punjab to hold competitions of 34 sports for first time across province

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office in connection with holding Punjab Summer Games 2023.It was principally decided during the meeting to hold competitions of 34 sports in the Punjab Summer Games for the first time in the province. Competitions of all sports including cricket, hockey, football, shooting ball, athletics, snooker, badminton and winning players as well as teams will be given prizes of rupees one billion 32 crore on the whole. Sports competitions at 5 levels will be held from the union council upto the provincial level. Competitions of 8 games will be held at the union council level and additional 7 sports will be included at the tehsil level.4 sports at the district level and additional 11 sports will be included at the divisional level.

Additional 7 sports will be included at the provincial level. All relevant clubs and associations will be included in the Punjab Summer Games. Sports competitions at the union level will be held from 12th to 28th July and at the tehsil level from 01st August to 10th August. Sports competitions at the district level will be held between from 16th to 20th August and at the divisional level from 26th to 30th August. 7- Day final competitions of all sports will be held from 6th to 12th September. Administrative committees will be constituted at the provincial, divisional, tehsil and union levels. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Finance, Secretary Sports, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DG Sports, Director Sports, Director Youth Affairs and other officials attended the meeting.

Budget brought a new ray of hope for middle class:State Minister for Productions and Industries and leader of Pakistan People’s Party Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has praised presentation of a people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite challenging circumstances. Talking to APP here on Saturday, he hoped the budget would bring ease in the lives of common people and acknowledged that the government was aware of the problems being faced by masses due to inflation and price hike. He said the government had announced various measures to provide relief, including a significant increase of up to 35 per cent in the salaries of government employees, who were greatly affected by the price-hike. He commended the decision to increase salaries despite economic challenges, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing relief to the salaried class and masses.

He also highlighted the measures announced for increasing the tax revenue and boosting the country’s economy. He said that minimum taxes were announced for avoiding burdening people and the business community was encouraged through various incentives. He acknowledged that the coalition government had made tough decisions to put the economy on the right track, even risking their political future. Tasneem expressed hope that the measures introduced by the federal government would bring economic prosperity and provide facilities to the general public.