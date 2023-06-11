Budget 2023-24- a true reflection of people aspirations

In spite of tough economic, financial, and climate change challenges, the federal government has presented a historic budget for the financial year 2023-24 by providing maximum relief to all segments of society including government employees, pensioners, laborers, and industries, thus laid a strong foundation to quickly turnaround the national economy and achieve economic prosperity. Following massive losses to agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and forestry sectors by the last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan and global economic recession, the federal government came up with the people and farmers’ expectations by announcing a mega development and relief package for the uplift of agriculture-related industries, which is being widely appreciated in KP.