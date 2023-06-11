Settlement of Kashmir conflict only key to peace: AJK PM

Terming the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as a key to regional peace, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday urged the international community to play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully. In a statement issued here, the PM said that sustainable peace in South Asia hinged on a just and equitable solution to the Kashmir issue. He said that it was high time that the international community should play its role to resolve the long pending dispute that has been pending on the UN agenda for the last 75 years. Terming Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement as a legitimate struggle, he said, “Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives to achieve their cherished goal of freedom”. Referring to the massive human rights violations taking place in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that bloodbath of innocent civilians, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and molestation of women at the hands of occupation forces have become a new normal in Kashmir.