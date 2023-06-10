Farah shares trivia about Salman from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a fun trivia about Salman Khan from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

In a recent outing on a dance reality show, Farah Khan revealed that the most part of the wedding song ‘Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ from the cult flick did not feature Salman and was shot with his duplicate instead.

In a clip of the upcoming episode shared by the Indian entertainment channel on social media, Farah, who did the choreography for the film, was surprised by her dancers’ crew, also including the one who duplicated Salman’s Aman Mehra in the song.

“Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia ha (Ritji was very cute. Let me tell you that in the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji did half of the song as Salman’s duplicate),” she said while talking about the dancer.

Farah added, “Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha two-three ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha (He used to come only for two-three hours. So all the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Ritji).” Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, starring one of the most iconic trios, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol with an extended cameo of Salman Khan, came out in 1998. The cult flick was a major success both in India as well as abroad and claimed several Box Office records and various accolades at prestigious award ceremonies.