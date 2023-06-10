Tiger Shroff’s mother duped of Rs 58 lacs

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff’s wife and Tiger’s mother, Ayesha filed a cheating case after the film producer has been allegedly duped of INR58 lacs.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Ayesha Shroff filed a case in Santacruz police station of Mumbai, India, under Indian Penal Code Sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468, accusing Alan Fernandez of cheating, while the probe in the matter is underway.

According to details, Fernandez was appointed as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company of the ‘Heropanti’ actor and her mother on November 20, 2018 and was overlooking the activities with the latter as Tiger was busy with his acting commitments. Reportedly, the accused took a large sum of money in the account of organising a total of 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the company. He collected INR58,53,591 in the bank account since his joining until January 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Shroff earlier filed a similar cheating and criminal intimidation case against actor Sahil Khan in 2015, accusing him of non-payment of dues worth INR4 crore. Former model and actor-turned-film producer Ayesha Shroff is married to Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and is a mother of two, actor Tiger and daughter Krishna.