Story about Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s friendship despite their divorce

Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are busy in the promotion of their upcoming movie “Babylicious”.

Both have voiced their opinions regarding roaming together despite divorcing in 2020, some eight years after their marriage.

When asked in a recent interview during the movie promotion the reason for being together, the actor Sabzwari replied they do not feel any difficulty.

The actress Syra Yousaf explained the matter in detail and said they are the parents of one daughter and they remain in contact for the betterment of their child. “Whenever we have to make a decision about the future of our daughter, we hold conversation with each other,” she added.