Rs 3 billion allocated for film finance and artists’ health insurance: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Rs2 billion have been allocated for the Film Finance Fund and Rs 1 billion for the Artists’ Health Insurance in the next year’s budget. In a tweet on Friday, she said these measures will play a major role in the growth of the local film industry and improvement in the welfare of the nation’s artists. The minister further said that this move will play a key role in the promotion of Pakistan’s narrative, heritage and culture through films, as well as the growth of screen tourism in Pakistan.