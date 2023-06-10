SOC Films announce final cohort for Neela Asmaan Artist Residency Programme

SOC Films unveils its exceptional line-up of artists selected for the first cycle of the International Neela Asmaan artist residency programme. This unique initiative, founded by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, provides emerging and established artists from Pakistan and around the world with an immersive and inspiring environment in the picturesque Shigar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan. After a rigorous selection process, SOC Films is proud to present the four talented individuals who will embark on a transformative journey of exploration as part of the Neela Asmaan residency programme: Amber Eswani: Amber, a Chicago-based Pakistani American filmmaker, photographer and creative arts administrator, brings a wealth of experience from working for major networks and creating impactful content that combines Eastern and Western cultures. At Neela Asmaan, Amber will develop a web series, blending storytelling and cultural influences. Ayesha Husain: Ayesha, an accomplished educationist with a background in English literature and educational leadership, is currently making waves with her debut novel ‘What more could she possibly want?’ She will be seeking inspiration in the captivating landscape of Shigar as she works on her second novel.