Saba Qamar to star in film addressing polio issue in Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last strongholds of the polio virus, a highly contagious and incapacitating disease primarily transmitted through contaminated water or food. While polio has been eliminated in many regions worldwide, these two countries still face its persistent threat.

Despite comprehensive endeavours made by past administrations, a diverse set of obstacles and enablers continue to impede the successful execution of polio vaccination programmes. Several workers have lost their lives in militant assaults and there is ongoing resistance to anti-polio campaigns due to prevailing beliefs of it being a Western plot.

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is set to contribute to a new project that aims to raise awareness about polio and its prevention through the medium of film. The talented actor’s involvement in this initiative highlights the importance of addressing the disease and educating the public about its impact.

During a recent event, Saba Qamar expressed her efforts to make a positive impact on people through her previous work, aiming to influence their behaviour and bring about improvement. Referring to acting as her identity, the popular Lollywood actress emphasised her responsibility to work for the welfare and prosperity of others.

Saba Qamar expressed her aspiration to ensure every child in Pakistan receives polio drops, and to fulfil this vision, she revealed plans for a film. She discussed discussing the concept with a well-known producer. Offering a sneak peek into the project, the 39-year-old actress stated that they aim to expose the devastating effects of the crippling disease and educate viewers on how children can be protected.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have continued to be the only two countries in the world where the contagious virus thrived, especially in the border regions affected by conflict and instability.

After achieving the significant milestone of being polio-free for a year, Pakistan faced a setback as numerous polio cases emerged in the mountainous area of Waziristan.