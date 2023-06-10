Naseeruddin Shah concedes on Sindhi language stance

Senior and renowned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah admitted his mistake in the statement regarding Sindhi language which left the fans severely criticizing his views.

Recently, a short clip of Naseeruddin Shah’s interview went viral on social media, in which he had stated that in Pakistan, languages like Balochi, Dari, are frequently spoken, while Sindhi language has become obsolete and is no longer spoken.

The veteran actor faced criticism by fans from Pakistan and showbiz personalities over this statement.

Now, Naseeruddin Shah, while confessing his mistake in the statement related to Sindhi, said, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted over things I’ve said recently.” He also acknowledged that “I was in error there.”

Naseeruddin Shah stated that his second statement was regarding the inter-relation between the Persian and Marathi languages that most of the Marathi words comes from Farsi origin. This statement was misconstrued and there was no intention to “run down the Marathi language”

The actor went on saying, “My intention to talk of how diversity enriches all cultures.” He further extended the explanation by saying that every language inculcates or borrow words from other languages and even English has borrowed words from other European languages.