Sonya Hussyn’s moves on ‘Nai tere jeya hor disda’ leaves netizens awestruck

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussain treated fans a shot performing on ‘Ni Tere Jeya Hor Disda’. In the video, she wore the glamorous look. ‘Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida’ actress can be seen donning a white ‘saree’ ensemble which has been designed by renowned clothing brand ‘Sania Maskatiya.’ The ‘saree’ features stylish blouse that has been beautifully constructed with net fabric and embellished with dispersion of stones. In order to catch the maximum spotlight, the diva decided to ornament herself with minimalistic jewels which includes only a pair of large earrings. She has completed her looks with her heavy makeup look and side-parted hairdo. It is pertinent to mention that Sonya Hussain is a brilliant TV actress who garnered a distinctive position in the showbiz industry due to her exceptional acting skills. Her famous drama serial includes ‘Saraab’, ‘Mein Hari Piya’, ‘Mohabbat Tujhy Alvida’.