Rs 42.41bn for polls this year

The federal government has allocated around Rs42.41 billion in the next fiscal year’s budget for the upcoming general Elections — probably falling in October or November of 2023. It has also reserved a sum of Rs15 billion for the security of the polls. According to the details, an amount of over Rs5.60 billion has been allocated for the project management unit and voting in the budget. More than a sum of Rs4.83 billion has been reserved for the printing of ballot papers. Similarly, an amount of Rs270 million has been allocated for the printing of election lists. The federal government has also reserved Rs1.79 billion for the election training wing.

An amount of more than Rs500 million has been allocated for media coordination. It has also reserved a sum of over Rs1.2 billion in the next budget for election preparations. In terms of provinces, the federal government has allocated a sum of around Rs9.65 billion in the budget for the elections in Punjab.