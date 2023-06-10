Rs 1.804 trillion for defence in FY24

Keeping in view the importance of the invincible defence of the motherland, the federal government has decided to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24. In the previous Federal Budget 2022-23, the allocation for Defence Division was Rs 1.52 trillion whereas this year, the government had made an increase of Rs 281 billion, clearly indicating that there will be no compromise on the defence of the motherland.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar made the announcement while unveiling the Federal Budget 2023-24 here at the National Assembly on Friday. Since 2020, the budget for the armed forces had not been increased as the national economy was battling to recovery from the shocks of the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 2,000 million for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had earmarked the complete amount of funds approved for the ongoing schemes of the Defence Production Division. Under the ongoing projects, Rs100 million have been allocated for the Establishment of Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar and Rs 1,900 million for the Infrastructure Up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).