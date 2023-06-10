Naqvi reviews legal action progress on May 9 incidents

The Elite Police Training School organized a passing-out parade for the 24th batch of police officials, comprising 39 women and 542 men, who completed the basic elite combat course with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest on Friday. During the event, CM Mohsin Naqvi observed demonstrations of martial arts, firing techniques, counter-terrorism operations, and other skills, and commended the professionalism displayed by the police officials. The graduating jawans saluted the CM, and he examined the passing-out parade, distributing awards to the best performers.

In his address, CM congratulated the officials and urged them to fulfil their duties diligently in the fight against criminals. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken in the past four months for the improvement of the police force and assured that the government would prioritize addressing other issues related to the police. The chief minister announced an increase in the allowance for the Elite police force to 10,000 rupees and assured its approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting. He also mentioned the development of a service structure for the Special Branch and the removal of the shortage of instructors and trainers at the Elite Police Training School. More measures will also be taken with the permission of the election commission. Additionally, night-vision gear will be procured for the Elite police force to enhance their nighttime operations, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to upgrade the basic course for the Elite police force and announced that advanced courses will be offered to exceptional performers. He also stated that the swimming pool at the Elite Police Training School will soon be fully functional. Furthermore, he unveiled plans for safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. The estimated cost for these projects was initially around 100 billion rupees, but efforts will be made to complete them within a budget of 5 billion rupees, concluded the CM.

IG police Usman Anwar commended the Punjab police for their courage in recent encounters with armed gangs and praised their consistent bravery. He acknowledged the CM’s exceptional efforts in ensuring the welfare of the police. Commandant Elite Police Training School Naveed Waqas expressed gratitude and presented a vote of thanks. Several provincial ministers, including SM Tanveer & Amir Mir, Addl IGs, DIGs, CCPO Lahore, SSPs, information secretary, and a large number of relatives of the passing-out police officials also attended the ceremony.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which legal action being taken against the miscreants involved in the tragic incidents of 9th May was reviewed. Progress on the prosecution action against the miscreants was reviewed. The participants in the meeting were informed that the database of further 1163 miscreants involved in the 9th May incidents has been found and identification process of 1163 miscreants has been started in a scientific manner. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while ordering to ensure early arrest of the absconder miscreants directed that the absconder miscreants should be brought in the court of law by utilizing all necessary resources. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the miscreants would be followed till the arrest of last miscreant adding that no leniency will be done to any miscreant. The miscreants and those inciting them will not be spared under any circumstance. It was decided during the meeting to further proceed prosecution in a more effective manner. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the police and the prosecution to prosecute the cases with an excellent coordination. No innocent should be arrested and no culprit or miscreant will go scot-free. The Inspector General of Police gave a briefing about arrest of miscreants, investigation and progress being made on the cases.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information, Additional IG CTD, IG Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and RPOs participated the meeting via video link.