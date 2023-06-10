NAB launches probe against Pervez Elahi

National Accountability Bureau has started an Inquiry against former Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi his son Moonis Elahi and former Provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi for allegedly taking kickbacks of Rs1.25 billion in development projects in Gujrat and Mandi Bhaudin. It has been learnt through sources that an Inquiry has been initiated against above said former public office holders over allegations of securing hundreds of millions through front men including ex-Principal Secretay to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti and an XEN Rana Iqbal in 226 development projects being launched during 2021-22 and 2022-23 annual budgets. As per reports received to NAB, a proper nexus was functional to secure kick backs and bribe money in generating and awarding of prominant development projects for both Districts under the supervision of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and run by XEN Rana Iqbal who also used to allegedly collect black money against lucrutative transfers and postings of Punjab Highway Department officers and officials, however, the amounts were systematically transferred to high-ups.

The sources privy to the development said that during the financial year 2021-22 Gujrat and Mandi Bahuddinb were allocated with 45 development projects, whereas, for the year 2022-23 both districts received 181 development schemes which were being allocated to favoured contractors. Most of the projects remained incomplet even after securing complete amounts of the contracts. Reportedly, CM Punjab office directly passed orders to C&W Department for early approval of 184 schemes that violated the code of official conduct. A high level investigation committee has been constituted to investigate the said matter involving Ch. Pervez Elahi, Ch. Moonis Elahi, Ali Afzal Sahi, ex-Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, XEN Rana Iqbal, C&W officers/officials and private contractors, as well. The Investigators are likely to summon said mention persons with in coming days.