Chinese-Urdu calligraphy competition promotes Sino-Pak ties

A Chinese-Urdu calligraphy competition was held to promotes Sino-Pak cultural exchanges. It was arranged by the Karachi branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. According to Gwadar Pro, it was aimed promoting friendship and harmony among its staff members, they organized a Chinese-Urdu calligraphy competition and award ceremony centered around the theme of “Friendship and Harmony,” aiming to spread the essence of friendship.

More than 40 Pakistani and Chinese employees enthusiastically participated in the competition. During the competition, the contestants learned the key points of Urdu calligraphy and Chinese calligraphy online, and wrote down “Harmony and friendship lasts forever”, “China-Pakistan friendship lasts forever”, “China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and sweeter than honey” in each other’s language. The strong friendship between China and Pakistan is fully integrated between the lines.

Multiple winners of the competition were selected through online mutual assessment of Chinese and Pakistani employees. Senior management of the branch attended the ceremony to present awards on 30 May to the winners and jointly celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. The successful holding of this calligraphy competition has enriched the cultural life of the employees and promoted cross-cultural integration. It also expressed the best wishes for the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.