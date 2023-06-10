Senator Qadir terms budget people-friendly

Chairman Standing Committee Petroleum, Senator Abdul Qadir on Friday hailed the balanced development approach of the federal government and termed the budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 as balanced and people-friendly. Talking to APP, the senator said that, though it was hard to prepare a balanced budget, in view of the prevailing economic crisis, but the sincere and concerted efforts of the incumbent government made it possible to live up to the expectations of the people. Highlighting the salient feature of the FY budget 2023, he hailed the decision of a 30 to 35 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees. “Due to the skyrocketing prices of the daily commodities, government employees were living hand to mouth,” he said, adding that an increase of a sizeable amount in the salaries of the government employees will provide utmost relief to them. The senator also welcomed the cut in the import of raw materials of different commercial products as saying the effect of the cut in such products will trickle down to the ordinary and low-income class of the country. The chairman standing committee on petroleum also hailed the federal government’s approach of balanced development across the country. The balanced approach pursued by the federal government will remove the sense of deprivation among its federating units, including Balochistan, which always remained on least priority of the previous regimes. He recalled that the incumbent government had inherited the economic crisis from the previous government. The economy was in doldrums and dire straits when the PDM government took reign from Imran Khan. Despite all odds, the country is on a road to progress and the day is not far when this financial crunch will go away for good,” he vowed.