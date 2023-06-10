Govt earmarks Rs 3.4b for Defence Division

The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 3.4 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of the Defence Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. According to the budgetary document released on Friday, out of the total allocation, the government allocated Rs 3395 million from the local component and Rs 5 million from the foreign aid component.

Under the ongoing schemes, Rs 190 million have been allocated for the Development of ICT and Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Agriculture System utilising dual-use Aerospace Technologies-Green AI, Rs 853 million for Establishment of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Aviation City Pakistan (ACP), Rs 60 million for Feasibility Study for Establishment of National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) for Pakistan, Rs 40.431 million for Establishment of Institute of Inclusive Education, Islamabad, Rs 223.552 million for Establishment of National University of Pakistan, Islamabad, Rs 170 million for NIHD Center of Excellence for Preventive, Cardiovascular Research and Development (NEPCARD), Rs 558.127 million for Acquisition of Land from CDA for Establishing Medical City at Islamabad by National University of Medical Science (Phase-I) and Rs 17.459 million for Water Distribution Network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam Water Source (Phase-III).

Under the new schemes, Rs 9 million have been allocated for Establishment of New Generation National Geodetic Datum of Pakistan, Rs 272 million for Procurement of Modern UAVs (Drones) for Aerial Photographic Survey, Rs 300 million Indigenous Construction of five Fast Response Boats (FRBs), Rs 123.89 million for Establishment of Tech Assessment Lab, Rs 282.541 for Construction of Dual Carriage Way at Charar Drian from Burki Road to Kamahan via Baidian Road (5km) Cantonment Board, Rs 100 million for Upgradation of Zarrar Shaheed Road Drain (3km-Cantonment Board), Rs 100 million for Construction of Road from BRB Canal to Hadyara (9km-Cantonment Board), and Rs 100 million for Construction of Road from Azam Chowk Kamahan to Lidhar Baidian Road (7km-Cantonment Board).