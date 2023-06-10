Rs 150m earmarked for PNRA in PSDP 2023-24

The federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 150 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. According to the budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs.150 million has been earmarked for two ongoing and new schemes of PNRA. A total of Rs.137.900 million has been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of “Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore” while Rs. 12.100 million has been allocated for the new scheme of “Installation of On-Grid Solar System at PNRA Buildings”.

Govt. doles out Rs 2b for ongoing projects of Defence Production under PSDP 2023-24: The government has allocated an amount of Rs 2,000 million for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had earmarked the complete amount of funds approved for the ongoing schemes of the Defence Production Division. Under the ongoing projects, Rs100 million have been allocated for the Establishment of Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar and Rs 1,900 million for the Infrastructure Up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).

Rs 1100m allocated for Commerce Division projects in PSDP 2023-24: The federal government on Friday set aside an amount of Rs1100 million for three projects of the commerce division. According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 900 million has been earmarked for two ongoing schemes and Rs 200 million for one new scheme. Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 92.552 would be spent on Expo Center in Peshawar and Rs 807.448 on Expo Center in Quetta. In addition, an amount of Rs 200 million would be spent on the new scheme Expo Center in Sialkot.