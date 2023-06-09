Pakistan’s women’s captain confident ahead of their Asia Cup clash with India

Fatima Sana, captain of Pakistan’s women’s squad, is upbeat ahead of her team’s match against India in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which will be held at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong from June 12 to 21.

The Pakistan squad, led by Sana, will left Karachi later tonight for Hong Kong via Dubai to compete in the eight-team ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

According to a release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sana stated that the team’s training camp in Karachi set a solid platform for its participation in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

“I expect each player to take what they learned at camp and confidently demonstrate their skills in the tournament.”

“Nepal, Hong Kong, and India A are our formidable opponents in Group A.” I expect our players to approach each match with grit, perseverance, and a never-say-die attitude.”

Pakistan is in Group A, along with Hong Kong, India A, and Nepal.

They will begin their campaign against Nepal on June 13, followed by matches against Hong Kong and India A on June 15 and 17, respectively.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will be held on June 19. The tournament’s final will be place on June 21.

The 14-man group, along with four reserve players, had a 15-day training at Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre before to their departure.

The players under the supervision of the coaching staff worked on various aspects of T20 cricket, including improvised drills, nets sessions and scenario-based matches.

Prior to the camp, the players also featured for Strikers in the first phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi last month.

Six players apart from captain Sana have already represented Pakistan women’s team in international cricket.

These include Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (3 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (4 ODIs, 2 T20Is), Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 5T20Is), Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) and Umm-e-Hani (1 ODI).

Other than Aroob, three players — Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar — have represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January this year in South Africa.

Squad

Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Yusra Amir. Reserves: Amber Kainat, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan and Rameen Shamim

Player support personnel

Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist).

Fixtures