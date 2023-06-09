Ambassador Masood Khan meets US Senator Chris Van Hollen

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Masood Khan on Thursday met US Senator Chris Van Hollen. “It was an honour for me to meet Senator Chris Van Hollen to discuss ways to build resilient Pak-US relations in multiple fields. Born in Karachi, Senator Chris Van Hollen is admired as a friend of Pakistan by all,” he said in a press statement.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said that he has always advocated robust ties between Pakistan and United States especially in economic, commerce and educational spheres.